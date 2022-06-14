GLOUCESTER POINT, Va. (WAVY) – Deputies were dispatched to Gloucester Point Beach Monday night for an indecent exposure report. When they arrived, around 9 p.m., witnesses directed law enforcement to a man on the beach they say had been exposing and also touching himself, near the fishing pier.

Deputies located the man in the water and took him into custody. Officials identified him as 51-year-old Hayes resident Michael John Bell, a convicted sex offender.

Bell was charged with two counts of indecent exposure, public intoxication and drinking alcohol in public. He is being held at the Gloucester County Jail on no bond.

Additional charges are pending, according to the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies learned there may be additional victims or witnesses. Please call (804) 693-3890 and ask to speak with Deputy L. Walker if you have any information about this incident.