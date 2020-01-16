Churchland High student assaulted on way to bus stop Thursday morning

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Churchland High School student was assaulted on the way to the bus stop by an unknown male, Churchland’s principal announced Thursday morning.

Churchland Principal Shawn L. Millaci, who notified Churchland families about the incident, says Portsmouth police are investigating.

Millaci didn’t specify whether the victim was a boy or a girl, but said the assault happened Thursday morning on Kenny Lane. He said there will be additional police presence around the school on Thursday.

10 On Your Side has reached out to police to learn more about the assault, but have yet to hear back.

Here’s Millaci’s full statement to parents:

“Good morning, families. This is an important message from Mr. Millaci, principal of Churchland High School. Earlier today, one of our students, who was on Kenny Lane, walking toward the bus stop, was assaulted by an unknown male. Police were immediately contacted, and they are investigating. As such, you will see an additional police presence in the area today. I share this with you so that you are aware and can review best safety practices with your child tonight. As always, I thank you for your support of Churchland High School.“