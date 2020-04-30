Chincoteague Police: Man charged with murder in father’s death

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with his father’s death Thursday, according to Chincoteague Police.
Police say they received a report that a man had been shot on School Street around 8:15 a.m. Thursday.
They arrived to find 70-year-old Thomas Lee Watson Sr. dead inside a residence.
Investigation led to the arrest of Watson’s son, Thomas Lee Watson Jr., who has been charged with second-degree murder.
He is being held at the Eastern Shore Regional Jail. His bond was denied.
Anyone with information on this case — or any other case — should contact the Chincoteague Police Department at 757-336-3155.
