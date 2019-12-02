Chesapeake child dies months after babysitter allegedly abused him

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A child who police say was severely injured by his babysitter in late February has died.

Daniel Scrivner died over the weekend, months after he was taken to the hospital after being found unresponsive in his babysitter’s care, Chesapeake Police said.

Police say the investigation into the child abuse incident continues, and charges against the babysitter accused of injuring him, Jamie Shaffer, could be upgraded.

Shaffer was babysitting the infant when rescue crews were called to his home on Barred Owl Lane around 3 p.m. on a day in late February. They arrived to find Daniel unresponsive.

He was taken to Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters in Norfolk. Trauma to his brain caused massive swelling, and doctors were forced to remove part of his skull to alleviate the pressure.

By June, Daniel had been released from the hospital but still required around-the-clock care. Shaffer was indicted that same month and charged with malicious wounding and child abuse.