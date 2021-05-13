Chesapeake police take man into custody after barricade situation

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake police took a man into custody Thursday after he allegedly barricaded himself inside a home when authorities tried to serve a felony warrant.

Police said Joseph Hudgins was safely taken into custody Thursday after a “short negotiation period.”

The barricade situation started around 11:30 a.m. when authorities tried to serve a felony warrant on Hudgins at a residence in the 900 block of Johnstown Road.

Officers said when they arrived, Hudgins refused to open the door.

Police did not say what felony Hudgins is charged with.

Police did not release additional information.

