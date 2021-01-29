Chesapeake Police investigating homicide on Towne Point Road

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Police are investigating after an male died and another was injured early Friday morning.
Officers were dispatched around 1:09 a.m. for a report of a disturbance at an apartment in the 3500 block of Towne Point Road.
Upon arrival, officers located an injured male and a deceased male on scene. The injured male was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Investigators are currently on scene gathering more information.
Stay tuned to WAVY.com for the latest updates.