Chesapeake Police investigating homicide on Towne Point Road

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Police are investigating after an male died and another was injured early Friday morning.

Officers were dispatched around 1:09 a.m. for a report of a disturbance at an apartment in the 3500 block of Towne Point Road.

Upon arrival, officers located an injured male and a deceased male on scene. The injured male was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are currently on scene gathering more information.

