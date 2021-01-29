Chesapeake Police investigating homicide on Towne Point Road

Crime
Posted: / Updated:
Chesapeake police generic

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Police are investigating after an male died and another was injured early Friday morning.

Officers were dispatched around 1:09 a.m. for a report of a disturbance at an apartment in the 3500 block of Towne Point Road.

Upon arrival, officers located an injured male and a deceased male on scene. The injured male was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are currently on scene gathering more information.

Stay tuned to WAVY.com for the latest updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10