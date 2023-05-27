CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Police are investigating a shooting that left one person hurt. The shooting happened at the intersection of Providence Road and Campostella Road.

Police say they responded to reports of gunshots at a convenience store Saturday around 7:30 p.m. Officers arrived at the scene and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The building was also damaged by the gunshots.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Tips can also be submitted online at P3TIPS.COM, or on the P3TIPS APP.