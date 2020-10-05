Man seriously hurt in overnight shooting in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one man with serious injuries.

According to police, officers responded to the 1700 block of Acorn Street around 2:47 a.m. after getting several calls for shots fired in the area. When officers arrived at the scene they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A sergeant told 10 On Your Side’s Kiahnna Patterson that officers took a suspect into custody after a brief police chase.

