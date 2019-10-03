Chesapeake man who dodged bullets while driving on I-664 believes he was targeted

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake man says he is lucky to be alive after someone sprayed his rental car with bullets.

Bill Alexandrian and a friend were just trying to get home later Monday night when out of nowhere they were shot at on the Interstate 664.

Bill says he feels blessed to be alive.

“We heard the gunshots, and as I’m driving closer, I see this truck clear and I looked up and immediately I saw an arm come out of the window with a gun, and it shot,” Alexandrian said.

Alexandrian says the next few moments were something he will never forget.

“The only thing that went through my mind was to duck, soon as that bullet hit the window, I instantly ducked. I didn’t weave, I just ducked, and that is what saved me from being hit,” he explained.

“There was no traffic, so it wasn’t like I was impeding traffic or we were racing none of that, this man came out of nowhere,” he said.

He said he didn’t see his face, but there were other details.

“It was an older red pickup truck, and that was all I could see of the vehicle. I couldn’t see his face. I could see his arm, I did notice that it was a white man with a lot of hair on his arm and a black gun,” he said.

He says he feels targeted



“It was like it was premeditated, like he was just waiting for me,” he said.

Especially after police pointed this out when they started investigating.

“[The officer] was shining a light in the car. I’m still sitting in the driver’s seat, and I happen to lean forward and he brought it to my realization that the seat was actually shot, so had I not ducked, that bullet would have gone right through my body either my head, my jaw, my neck, my shoulder,” he said.

Police are still investigating.