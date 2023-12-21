NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A Chesapeake man was sentenced on Tuesday, Dec. 19, to 25 years in prison for sex trafficking two minors.

Court documents reveal that in Sept. of 2022, 32-year-old Denzel Loftin chatted with an undercover law enforcement officer posing as a 17-year-old girl living in Pennsylvania.

Loftin told the undercover officer that he was a pimp and offered for her to come to Virginia to work for him. The following month, Loftin posted advertisements for the undercover officer on online sex trafficking sites.

In Oct. of 2022, The FBI were informed that a 14-year-old, who was reported missing from Colorado, had been located in sex trafficking advertisements in the Hampton Roads area. With this information, law enforcement set a meet-up for the 14-year-old and for another minor.

Loftin was observed with the girl and two other female individuals, one later identified as a missing 17-year-old from Missouri, shortly before the set date. Loftin was reported to have also engaged in a sex act with the 17-year-old.

According to documents, 24-year-old Emerita Moore, of Norfolk, assisted Loftin by supervising the girls being trafficked. Moore’s job was to speak to the children Loftin recruited online in advance to make them comfortable in coming to work, and also assisted in arranging travel.

Moore was arrested during the appointment set up by law enforcement and was sentenced to five years in prison on Nov. 7.

For more information on sentencing, visit the United States Attorney’s Office website here.