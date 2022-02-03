Chesapeake man pleads guilty to selling firearms to felon

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake man pleaded guilty Thursday in connection with the sale of a firearm to a felon.

According to court documents, 27-year-old Ibrahim Nader Abdelhay, a self proclaimed “gun enthusiast,” purchased 20 firearms in the Eastern District of Virginia. He sold at least one of those firearms to a convicted felon, according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release.

Abdelhay confessed to investigators that he knew the individual was a convicted felon who could not purchase firearms for himself. During an investigation, law enforcement recovered six firearms that were originally purchased by Abdelhay at the residence of the felon.

Abdelhay is set to be sentenced on June 7. He faces a maximum of 10 years in prison.