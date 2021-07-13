Chesapeake man accused of sexually assaulting children for years

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake man faces multiple felony charges related to alleged sex crimes involving children over several years.

58-year-old Charles VanDyke, of Cross Street, was arrested on June 29 and charged with 14 felony offenses, many of which are charges of aggravated sexual battery and indecent liberties with a child by a custodian. The alleged offenses happened over the course of a decade (1997 to 2006) and involved multiple victims, according to court documents.

Police confirmed he was arrested in connection with an investigation that was underway by the Special Victims Unit in the Criminal Investigations section of the Chesapeake Police Department.

A police department spokesperson declined to provide additional details because the incident was still under investigation. VanDyke has been assigned a public defender.

