Chesapeake barricade situation ends in arrest

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Police have taken a man into custody on Friday evening following a barricaded subject situation earlier in the day.

On May 7, 2021, at around 2:40 p.m. Chesapeake Police responded to the 800 block of Laurel Avenue in reference to a domestic complaint. When officers arrived on the scene and began conducting their investigation, it was determined that one of the occupants inside the home had an outstanding warrant.

Police determined that Dequawn Acree, 27, of Chesapeake had an outstanding warrant for possession of a firearm by a felon. 

The male initially refused to exit the home, and members of the Chesapeake SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiations Team responded to assist with the call. After speaking with members of the Chesapeake Police’s Crisis Negotiations Team, Acree surrendered at around 5:00 p.m. 

