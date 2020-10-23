Charges dropped against 2 men in connection with Queens Way shooting in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Charges against two men stemming from a shooting on Queens Way in Hampton in January — which left a 51-year-old injured — have been dropped.

24-year-old Razell Sea’Quan Brown was scheduled for an appearance Thursday in the Hampton General District Court.

During that hearing, the court dropped three felony charges against him, including aggravated malicious wounding, one count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and one count of shooting in public.

Another man, 27-year-old Anthony Hunter, was also charged in connection with the shooting, which left a 51-year-old man injured.

Hunter’s charges were also all dropped Thursday. The charges included: was charged with one count of aggravated malicious wounding, one count of a use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, one count of shooting in public and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Police responded to the first block of E. Queens Way around 12:05 a.m. Jan. 17 for a report of a shooting.

Police said the preliminary investigation showed the suspects were arguing inside a business when they were asked to leave. After leaving, the two suspects shot at the business, hitting the victim, who was standing outside at the time.

