Charges dismissed against man accused in 2019 double shooting in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — All charges have been dismissed against a man accused in a double shooting in Norfolk that happened in August 2019.

Nine charges against Dajah Scutchings were dismissed Monday in Norfolk court.

He was charged with malicious wounding, two counts of attempted malicious shooting, three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony 1st offense, shooting in a public place resulting in injury, shooting a firearm from a vehicle, and malicious shooting/throwing at a train or car.

The shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. Aug. 30, 2019 in the 800 block of Granby Street.

Police said one man was shot was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening. The other man shot was treated on scene.

