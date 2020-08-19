Caught on camera: Man wanted after allegedly shooting at a vehicle, no one injured

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Detectives in Norfolk are looking to the public to help name a man they say is connected to a shooting in late July.

Police say they responded to the 700 block of Appomattox Street on July 21 after gunshots were heard in the area.

After the incident, they were able to get footage captured by security cameras. Police say the footage starts around 6 p.m. and allegedly shows man shooting at a vehicle.

The man fled before police arrived on-scene, officials say.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

