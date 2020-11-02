Carver murder suspect asks judge to move trial, not allow jury to see crime scene photos

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — James Goodwyn, the man charged with first-degree murder in the death of 34-year-old Cynthia Carver, had a court appearance Monday. The defense team had some pre-trial requests.

Carver went missing from her Newsoms home on Feb. 21, 2019. Authorities found her body a month later in southern Suffolk.

On Monday, Goodwyn’s lawyers filed a motion to move the trial out of Southampton County, arguing the pre-trial media coverage of the case would make it difficult to seat an unbiased jury.

The judge said it’s too early to rule one way or the other on the motion and requested they attempt to seat a jury before moving the trial.

The defense also asked the judge to not allow crime scene photos or photos of the victim at the trial, arguing some are so gruesome the images might bias the jury against Goodwyn. Prosecutors argued the photos were necessary to show the horrible nature of the crime. The judge denied the defense’s motion, saying just because pictures are gruesome does not make them inadmissible in court.

10 On Your Side’s cameras weren’t allowed in court, but we attended the hearing. The Southampton County Courthouse had COVID-19 mitigation measures in place. Temperatures are taken at the door. The courtroom is rearranged for social distancing. Goodwyn joined in via video conference.

Investigators say they found Goodwyn’s DNA under one of Carver’s fingernails, something the defense said at previous hearings they plan to argue against. Investigators also say Goodwyn’s shoes were similar in design to the footwear impression made on the floor of Carver’s home.

Goodwyn will be back in court for another pre-trial hearing Dec. 15.

