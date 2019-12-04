Carrollton man pleads guilty to child porn charges

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — A Carrollton man pleaded guilty Wednesday to child pornography charges in Isle of Wight County.

Gregory Wacks was arrested back in April after a tip from Homeland Security and charged with possession and distribution of child porn.

Wacks was assigned to the Virginia National Guard’s 192nd Wing at Joint Base Langley-Eustis. He previously served a decade in the Air Force.

While investigating Wacks, deputies say they also discovered his alleged partner, Michelle Putnam, was secretly taking nude photos of several female victims who were spray tanning at her apartment and two businesses in Newport News. Investigators said one of the victims was a juvenile.

Putnam was arrested in Kentucky back in July at the home of Wacks’ father, Gary Wacks.

Gregory Wacks is scheduled to be sentenced on April 13, 2020. Putnam is scheduled for a preliminary court date on Feb 10, 2020.