Carrollton man given 20-year active sentence on child porn charges

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A Carrollton man has been sentenced to 120 years in prison with 100 years suspended on child pornography charges.

Gregory Wacks was sentenced to the 20-year active term Wednesday in Isle of Wight Circuit Court.

Upon his release, he will be on supervised probation for 20 years and good behavior for 35 years. He will also need to register as a sex offender.

According to authorities, Wacks was arrested in April 2019 and charged with possession and distribution of child pornography after a tip from Homeland Security.

During the investigation, authorities said they also discovered Wack’s alleged partner, Michelle Putnam, was secretly taking nude photos of several female victims who were spray tanning at her apartment and two businesses in Newport News. Investigators said one of the victims was a juvenile.

Putnam was arrested in Kentucky in July at the home of Wacks’ father.

Putnam’s trial is scheduled for July 15, 2021.

Wacks was assigned to the Virginia National Guard’s 192nd Wing at Joint Base Langley-Eustis. He previously served a decade in the Air Force.

Following his conviction, National Guard officials said “appropriate administrative action will be taken relative to his military service.”