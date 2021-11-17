Car wash thief strikes again in Chesapeake after back-to-back burglaries in Norfolk

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The owner of a local car wash business was worried his car wash in Chesapeake would also be targeted after back-to-back burglaries last week at his Norfolk location.

Those fears were finally realized early Wednesday morning.

The same burglary suspect hit the Solar Wash on Indian River Road around 1:30 a.m., and was caught on video wearing the same green and black Nikes he wore in the Norfolk burglaries that caused between $20,000 and $30,000 in damage.

The car wash crook strikes again…this time at the Solar Wash in Chesapeake. @WAVY_News now several self service wash bays are closed pic.twitter.com/W0beCxRw4o — Aesia Toliver (@AesiaWAVY) November 17, 2021

Chesapeake police said they’re looking into the case and seeing if the Norfolk and Chesapeake burglaries are related to similar reported incidents in Portsmouth and other Tidewater car washes.

WAVY’s Aesia Toliver is gathering more details and will have updates coming up later today.