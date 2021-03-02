‘Camp Auschwitz’ rioter from Peninsula remains out of jail after pleading not guilty

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Roads man seen at the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection in a “Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirt remains out of jail ahead of his next court date.

Robert Packer, of Newport News, had pleaded not guilty on Feb. 24 after being charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

He was first released after his initial court appearance back in January and not required to pay bond.

Packer was spotted multiple times at the riot, including inside the building in a video from ITV, a British television channel.

Robert Packer (left) appears in the ITV video (Via ITV)

Auschwitz refers to a complex of more than 40 concentration and extermination camps run by the Nazis during the Holocaust. The bottom of Packer’s sweatshirt reads “Work Brings Freedom,” likely in reference to the German phrase “Arbeit macht frei,” which is emblazoned on the iron gates of Auschwitz.

Packer was one of several people from Hampton Roads arrested after the insurrection, including a Virginia Beach charter boat captain who also remains out on recognizance.

Packer’s next court date is on April 27.