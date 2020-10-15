California inmate pleads guilty to arranging drug shipments to Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A California inmate pleaded guilty on Wednesday to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine to eastern Virginia and New Jersey.

According to court documents, while serving a life sentence in a California prison, Nicholas Everet Thurman, 38, acted as a contact between drug customers and suppliers.

Using contraband mobile telephones, Thurman arranged for methamphetamine and other controlled substances to be shipped from drug suppliers in California and Mexico to drug distributors in the Eastern District of Virginia and New Jersey for further distribution.

On May 24, 2019, a federal grand jury in Norfolk returned an indictment charging Thurman and others with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Following his indictment, U.S. Marshal placed Thurman in custody at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail in Suffolk.

From September 2019 Thurman regularly discussed ongoing shipments of controlled substances and corresponding payments for drug shipments with Sallie Renee Jones, a Chesapeake resident.

Investigators say Thurman had access to multiple drug trafficking organizations based in California, as well as Mexico. They say he used the contacts to have methamphetamine and other illegal controlled substances mailed to the Eastern District of Virginia and elsewhere for distribution.

Between June 2019 and October 2019, Thurman caused approximately 24 parcels containing methamphetamine and other controlled substances to be shipped through the U.S. Mail from California to Jones in the South Hampton Roads area.

Jones pleaded and is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 30.

Court documents say Thurman pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of ten years’ imprisonment and a maximum sentence of life in prison when sentenced on Feb. 25, 2021.

