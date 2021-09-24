Busch Gardens fight: Investigators looking for group of men who attacked two others, police say

Police are looking for this group of men after a fight on Sept. 11 at Busch Gardens

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for a group of men who witnesses say attacked two other men at Busch Gardens on Sept. 11.

James City County police say they responded to the incident near the Apollo’s Chariot coaster. The suspects and victims both fled the scene before officers arrived, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Tim Renwick at 757-259-5164 or tim.renwick@jamescitycountyva.gov or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

The incident happened just a month after another fight caught on video at the park. Police are still looking for three women in that case.

On Thursday, Busch Gardens changed their policy on bags, saying bags larger than 5 by 8 inches are not allowed inside the park after 4 p.m. The policy is in effect through Oct. 31.