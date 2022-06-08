Eriberto Abel Lopez-Williams (Photo courtesy: GCSO)

Christian Antonio Lopez-Williams (Photo courtesy: GCSO)

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) – The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) made a quick arrest in an armed robbery incident this week.

Deputies were called to the 6000 block of Ivy Lane at 10:22 p.m. Monday for the report of a home invasion/armed robbery.

The sheriff’s office says the caller told dispatchers that the suspects left after firing shots. No one was injured by the gunfire.

The GCSO Criminal Investigations Division was called to the scene to assist.

The following day, investigators identified and charged two suspects in the case: 19-year-old Eriberto Abel Lopez-Williams and 21-year-old Christian Antonio Lopez-Williams. The suspects are brothers, who live in Gloucester.

Both men are being held without bond on charges of robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The case remains under investigation.