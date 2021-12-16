Brothers charged in deadly gas station armed robbery attend first court date

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two brothers were in Virginia Beach court on Thursday facing first-degree murder charges following a deadly armed robbery.

Police say Michael White, 29, and Darrius White, 22, both of Chesapeake, are responsible for the death of 65-year-old Annie May Smith.

Both are charged with first-degree murder, 3 counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, 2 counts of robbery with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The shooting happened Monday around 5:15 p.m. at the Harris Teeter gas station in the 4600 block of Haygood Road. Virginia Beach Police say the men pulled up in a car they believe was stolen earlier that same day.

10 On Your Side learned they approached Smith, and a person sharing the same last name as Smith, and demanded the second Smith’s wallet. Court paperwork says that’s when the suspect’s gun went off three times, hitting Annie Smith in the chest. She died before paramedics could get her to a hospital.

The White brothers were arrested just days later.

“I think everyone is just shook to the core,” said Brandon Stokes, who owns a nearby business and heard the gunshots. “It was really shocking and scary.”

On Thursday, the brothers appeared in front of a judge for the first time for the previously mentioned charges, but it’s not the first time they’ve faced a judge.

10 On Your Side learned both men have a history in the local criminal justice system.

While serving time as a juvenile, Darrius White wrote that he’d been “locked up” the month after he turned 13 and he’d been in and out of jail ever since.

In 2017, White wrote a “community plan to help self,” that, “I am going to save some money to move away from Norfolk. I am doing no more drugs because it is not healthy for you and I eventually wanna go to college after I get my GED to play football and study for business management. I honestly do not see myself to keep committing crimes.”

He was instructed to get several mental health evaluations in 2018 while on probation but allegedly failed to show up for the appointments.

Most recently, 10 On Your Side covered Darrius White when he’d led Chesapeake officers on a chase through the city in November 2018. Police say he was driving a stolen Ford Fiesta on Berkley Avenue and Campostella Road.

As for Michael White, Darrius’s older brother, Chesapeake Circuit Court records show he pleaded guilty to his third indecent exposure charge in 10 years in February of 2019. He’s also been found guilty on several use of a computer for harassment charges.

Both brothers are expected back in court on February 18, 2022.

