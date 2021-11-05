Boy who threatened Gloucester High had two stolen guns, assaulted 2 family members, sheriff’s office says

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — A juvenile suspect arrested after threatening social media posts were made toward Gloucester High School had two guns that had recently been stolen and had also recently assaulted two family members, authorities say.

In a press release Friday, the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office says it was tipped about a possible threat on Thursday, after several social media posts showed an armed juvenile in a ballistic vest making threats toward the high school.

Authorities say they went to an address in the county and detained the child, and also recovered the two handguns. They also found that the two family members of the child were assaulted in a separate incident.

The juvenile suspect, who was not enrolled at Gloucester High at the time of his arrest, was charged with felony threats of death or bodily injury in writing, felony larceny of firearms and two counts of assault and battery of a family member.

Authorities say there are no other suspects in the case and the boy was taken to juvenile detention.