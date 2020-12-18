HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A boy sustained life-threatening injuries in a shooting Friday night in Hampton, police said.
The shooting happened in the 2800 block of West Mercury Boulevard around 4:50 p.m. Friday.
Police did not release the boy’s age, only saying he was a “juvenile.”
There was no additional information from police as of 6:15 p.m.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates on this breaking news.
Latest News
- Boy sustains life-threatening injuries in shooting in Hampton Friday
- (VIDEO)Norfolk’s Keyontae Johnson awake, gives message on Twitter days after collapse
- Biden marks anniversary of deaths of wife, child with visit to burials
- Lawmakers concern about suspected Russian hack
- ‘What makes us less important?’ Rural Texas hospitals wait for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine