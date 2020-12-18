Boy sustains life-threatening injuries in shooting in Hampton Friday

Boy injured in shooting in the 2800 block of West Mercury Boulevard on Dec. 18, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Hampton police)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A boy sustained life-threatening injuries in a shooting Friday night in Hampton, police said.

The shooting happened in the 2800 block of West Mercury Boulevard around 4:50 p.m. Friday.

Police did not release the boy’s age, only saying he was a “juvenile.”

There was no additional information from police as of 6:15 p.m.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates on this breaking news.