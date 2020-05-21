Both previously wanted Myrtle Beach shooting suspects now in custody

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — Both of the suspects wanted in connection with Sunday’s shooting on Ocean Blvd. in Myrtle Beach have been taken into custody as of Tuesday night.

Dennis Dashawn Stewart was taken into custody without incident around 1:15 p.m. at his home in Cheraw, S.C., according to the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office.

Stewart will be transported back to Myrtle Beach to face attempted murder charges, Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office said.

On Tuesday night, the Myrtle Beach Police Department announced that Antonio Trayvon Brown, Jr. of Cheraw was also taken into custody.

Five other people were taken into custody Monday.

