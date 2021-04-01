Bond denied for VB high school student facing gun charges after Oceanfront shootings

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach high school student who faces illegal gun sales charges after last Friday’s shootings at the Oceanfront that left two people dead and several others injured has been denied bond.

Tyereis Smith, an 18-year-old who’s still a student at First Colonial High, was denied bond Thursday morning. He and two other men were arrested Tuesday after police executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Shoreview Court and 900 block of Atlantis Drive. Police believe they sold some of the firearms that were used in the shootings.

Six other men have been arrested in connection to the shootings. Three of them — 22-year-old Ahmon Jahree Adams, of Chesapeake, 18-year-old Nyquez Tyyon Baker, of Virginia Beach, and 20-year-old Devon Maurice Dorsey Jr. — were arrested Saturday and charged with seven counts of felonious assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and reckless handling of a firearm.

Another man, Malik Kearney, is charged with driving under the influence and hit-and-run after police say he hit an officer with a car. He was also denied bond.

Smith’s preliminary hearing is set for May 28.

WAVY’s Regina Mobley was at court today and will have more information, including from Smith’s mother, coming up at noon.