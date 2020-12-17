Bicyclist seriously injured in hit-and-run in Norfolk

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police said a bicyclist was seriously injured in a hit-and-run Thursday night.

Police said the incident happened at the intersection of E. Virginia Beach Boulevard and Briar Hill Road around 9:40 p.m.

The man was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10