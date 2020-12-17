Bicyclist seriously injured in hit-and-run in Norfolk

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police said a bicyclist was seriously injured in a hit-and-run Thursday night.
Police said the incident happened at the intersection of E. Virginia Beach Boulevard and Briar Hill Road around 9:40 p.m.
The man was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
