WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — A Bertie County man has been arrested and is facing sex crimes charges against a minor.

Letron Sumner of Aulander was arrested on Tuesday by members of the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office after an investigation led to a grand jury issuing a true bill of indictment. Sumner was charged with three counts of statutory rape of a child less than 15, three counts of incest, two counts of attempted sex act by a parent/custodian and a count of disseminate obsenity to minors.

Sumner was being held at the Bertie-Martin Regional Jail under no bond.

An investigation began in April after the sheriff’s office received a report from the Tyrell County Department of Social Services about inappropriate sex acts with a minor. After the initial report, Investigator Turner conducted interviews and then followed up with TEDI BEAR Children’s Advocacy Center in Greenville to assist with the investigation. The organization specializes in assessment, treatment, education and prevention for children up to 18 years old who may have been victims of child abuse or neglect.

Turner also worked closely with District Attorney Kim Gourrier Scott’s office during the investigation. Bertie County Sheriff Tyrone Ruffin said it was discovered that between 2019 and 2020, Sumner inappropriately performed sex on minors. At the time of the incidents, officials said Sumner and the victims lived in the Lewiston/Woodville area.