Babysitter charged in infant’s death sees second day of testimony in trial; jury to deliberate Friday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The case against a babysitter accused of killing an 18-month-old baby in 2018 proceeded in court Thursday with testimony from the baby’s mother, the medical examiner and police.

Ashadiya Brooks, 36, is facing second-degree murder, child abuse and neglect, aggravated malicious wounding and child cruelty charges in the death of 18-month-old Amir Melton. Investigators say Melton was in Brooks’ care when he was found unresponsive on Oct. 23, 2018. The toddler died a few days later at Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters.

The medical examiner ruled the death a homicide and the cause of death to be blunt force trauma.

Five witnesses took the stand during day two of Brooks’ trial Thursday. The prosecution called on the detective from Norfolk Police, the medical examiner, the child abuse director from CHKD and Amir’s mother to testify.

For the defense, Brooks testified on her own behalf, as did her husband, Gregory Brooks.

Thursday began with a continuation of Detective Cogswell’s testimony. The prosecution played video of his interview with Brooks from Nov. 1 2018, nine days after Amir was initially rushed to the hospital. During the first interview, Brooks maintained nothing happened to Amir while she was watching him on Oct. 23. After the interview, police charged her with second-degree murder.

After being in custody for about an hour, Brooks asked to speak with Detective Cogswell again. This time the video shows her explaining to the detective how she has memory issues and just recalled Amir falling and hitting his head that day on a tile floor after fighting with her young son over a toy basketball.

This was the first time Brooks mentioned the fall.

When Brooks took the stand, she explained she was initially concerned about her 18-month-old getting in trouble since he was the aggressor. She also said she never mentioned the fall because she didn’t think it was a big deal since there was no blood. The prosecution poked holes in her story, pointing out she changed details on what happened multiple times.

The medical examiner, as well as a child abuse medical expert from CHKD, both testified the child’s injuries came from significant blunt force trauma coupled with something similar to shaken baby syndrome.

The final witness on day two was Amir’s mother. She took the stand to contradict claims by Brooks that Amir showed signs of having some sort of underlying mental or physical medical condition.

In court, Brooks claimed when Amir first went unconscious she thought it was from a medical condition manifesting itself instead of a traumatic event.

On Friday, the jury will go into deliberation.

