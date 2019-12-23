Authorities seek information in Wakefield shooting that left 32-year-old dead

WAKEFIELD, Va. (WAVY) — A 32-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday after authorities say two men forced their way into his home.

Authorities are asking the public for help finding the three people involved.

Montrail Stringfield, 32, died Sunday after being shot, according to the Sussex County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a report of a person who was shot around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Investigation has revealed that two men with their faces covered forced entry into the home and shot Stringfield.

Stringfield died at the scene.

The men are described as black males; one man wore a red puff vest with white clothing, and the other wore dark clothing.

Authorities believe the men left the scene in a “medium to dark-colored” sedan with a third person driving.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact Investigator John Ogburn or Sheriff Ernest Giles at the Sussex County Sheriff’s Office at 434-246-5000.