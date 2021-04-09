Authorities: Man accused of fleeing Dare County deputies, found with methamphetamine

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Dare County deputies say a man tried to run after they pulled him over.

Investigators say they attempted to stop Dixie Smith in Colington on Wednesday.

Smith allegedly fled in the vehicle, then on foot in the area.

They quickly caught up with him on foot. When they looked in his car, they say they found the drugs.

Smith is currently being held at the Dare County Detention Center under a $383,000 bond.

He’s charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, felony flee to elude arrest, damage to property, possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule 1 controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, 2 counts of maintain a vehicle, place or dwelling by person with a controlled substance.