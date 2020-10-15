Authorities looking for woman accused of stealing bank bag from York County Walmart

YORK COUNTY, Va, (WAVY) — The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public to identify a woman they believe took a bank bag.

On Oct.10, officials say the woman took the bag from a Walmart on George Washington Memorial Highway. They say the bag contained currency, debit cards and a U.S passport which clearly identified who the item belonged to.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

