Authorities investigating shots fired in area of King St. in Hertford, local schools placed on lockdown

HERTFORD, N.C. (WAVY) — Local authorities are investigating after they received a shots fired call just before noon Wednesday from King Street in Hertford.

Perquimans Emergency Services says the call came in around 11:45 a.m. and the Hertford Police Department and Perquiman’s Sheriff’s Office were unable to locate a victim in the area.

They say a precautionary lockdown was placed at Perquimans County High and Hertford Grammar School as the investigation continues.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area, and contact the Hertford Police Department at 252-426-5587 with any information in the case.

