Authorities arrest woman in connection with threats last year at Norfolk Federal Building

Carissa Brown, 37

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities have arrested a 37-year-old woman in connection with a bomb threat that led to an evacuation at the Federal Building in Norfolk a year ago.

Authorities say Carissa Brown was arrested Feb. 2, 2020 in connection with the incident.

In the indictment, authorities allege Brown called in two threats into a federal office building in Norfolk, making malicious threats. The first was on Feb. 6, 2019. She allegedly made a threat over the phone to kill a law enforcement official, when she did not actually intend to take action.

The second incident came on Feb. 11, 2019 when she allegedly used the internet to transmit two phone threats to blow up the office building in Norfolk and injure the people occupying the building, when she did not actually intend to take such action.

Brown is currently booked at Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

