Authorities arrest woman in child porn case involving yacht owner in Mathews County

MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A second person has been arrested in connection with a human trafficking and child pornography case involving a Mathews County business and yacht owner.

A coordinated investigation between the Mathews County Sheriff’s Office and Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of 52-year-old Jennifer Mae Hutchens, of Hayes.

She is charged with human trafficking, receiving money for procuring a person, receiving money from earnings, aiding prostitution under the age of 18, indecent liberties with children and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, the Mathews County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a news release.

Williams “Billy” Hooper is accused of asking a female juvenile employee to take pornographic pictures. She was an employee on Hooper’s 59-foot yacht, which was docked at his business in Mathews County. Authorities also say they found “evidence of graphic material” involving Hooper and the juvenile.

Hooper was arrested Nov. 22 in Maryland after a brief manhunt.

Authorities say Hutchens was arrested Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office said no photograph of Hutchens was available as of Wednesday evening.

