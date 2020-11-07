Authorities arrest third person in after man shot, car set on fire in Gates County

GATES COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A third person has been arrested in connection with an incident last month in which a man was shot multiple times and his car set on fire.

The Gates County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened Oct. 7. A man was shot multiple times while parked down a path on Sandbanks Road in Eure, North Carolina.

The man and his vehicle were then set on fire. He sustained gunshot wounds and burn injuries.

Roger Antonio Goodman, of Hertford County, was arrested on charges of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Goodman was previously a resident of Gates County, authorities said.

Goodman was transported to the Hertford County Jail and given a $500,000 bond.

The sheriff’s office posted information Oct. 31 saying two other men had been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Brian Valentine and Tracy Mitchell were arrested for attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder in connection with the incident.

Both Valentine and Mitchell were transported to the Hertford County Jail and given a bond of $1,000,000.

Anyone with information in connection with this case should contact the Gates County Sheriff’s Office, 252-357-0210 or the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, 252-756-4755.

