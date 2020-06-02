Authorities arrest 19-year-old wanted in Newport News homicide

Alton Kasine Powers is accused of killing 23-year-old Stephen D. White III on April 17, 2020. (Photo courtesy of the Newport News Police Department)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police say a 19-year-old man wanted in connection with a homicide on 25th Street in April has been arrested in New York.

Alton Kasine Powers, of Newport News, was arrested Saturday and detained in upstate New York.

He is charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, three counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling, reckless handling of a firearm, discharge of a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school and damage to property.

Police say he is one of three people involved in the death of 23-year-old Stephen D. White III April 17 in the 600 block of 25th Street.

On May 13, authorities also arrested Shkise Fazion Cappe, of Hampton, and charged him with first-degree murder and nine other charges.

Police didn’t release the identity of the third person.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

