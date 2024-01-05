YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Two arrests have been made in connection with a grand larceny at the Tokyo Market grocery store in York County.

According to officials, deputies responded to Tokyo Market at 1215 George Washington Highway on Nov. 25 for a report of Grand Larceny. The owner of the store said that at 1 p.m., three females and one male entered the store.

Deputies were able to view the store’s security camera, where they found that the four individuals dispersed throughout the store and distracted the owner, taking over $1,000 in cash before exiting.

27-year-old Raj-Darlyng Ciuciu was arrested on Dec. 29 and charged with grand larceny in connection with this incident. 36-year-old Anuta Lacrimioara Dila was arrested on Jan. 2 and also charged with grand larceny.

Anuta-Lacrimioara Dila (Courtesy: York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office)

Raj-Darlying Ciuciu (Courtesy: York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office)

Grand larceny suspects (Courtesy: York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office)