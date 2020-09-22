Arrest warrant issued after man who revved truck into crowd of VB protesters fails to show up for court again

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man charged after driving his truck into a group of protesters in Virginia Beach back in May is wanted after failing to show up for court a second time.

Emanuel “Manny” Wilder was supposed to be in court on Tuesday after being served several misdemeanor charges in connection the incident.

Police temporarily issued an arrest warrant back in July after Wilder failed to show up on time to an earlier court appearance.

WAVY’s Chopper 10 captured one incident involving Wilder from above on May 31, showing Wilder’s red truck rev up down the street, narrowly missing a protester in the middle of the road. When the truck came to a stop, protesters surrounded it, with one person getting in front. Wilder continued to accelerate forward, and the protester eventually stepped aside before Wilder drove away.

Wilder claimed he never sought to hurt anyone that night, but protesters told 10 On Your Side he was yelling racial slurs and was intentionally trying to intimidate them.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

