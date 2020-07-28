Arrest warrant issued after man who drove truck into group of protesters in Virginia Beach fails to appear in court

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a Chesapeake man who drove his truck into a group of protesters back in May in Virginia Beach after he failed to show up for a court appearance Tuesday morning in Virginia Beach.

Emanuel “Manny” Wilder was due to be in court after being served with four misdemeanor charges — disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, abusive language and reckless driving — back in June by Norfolk police.

WAVY’s Chopper 10 captured one incident involving Wilder from above on May 31, showing Wilder’s red truck narrowly missing a protester in the middle of the road before coming to stop. Protesters then surrounded the truck, with one person getting in front. Wilder continued to accelerate forward and the protester eventually steps aside before Wilder drives away.

