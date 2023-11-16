HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Police Department have made an arrest in connection with a robbery at Rock Room Shoes.

According to police, 37-year-old Lyesia Heath was involved in a robbery at the Rack Room Shoes in the 100 block of Marketplace Drive in Hampton on Nov. 14.

Police say Heath entered the store at 5:26 p.m. and took merchandise. Heath allegedly threatened a store employee with a weapon, which led to a physical altercation. The suspect fled the area afterwards, but was located shortly after and apprehended.

Lyesia Heath (Courtesy: Hampton Police Department)

Heath has been charged with one count of robbery and one count of use of firearm in commission of a felony.