Arrest made in Gates County attempted armed robbery, 1 person still wanted

GATES COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A man was arrested by North Carolina law enforcement officials after they say he tried to rob someone outside a Dollar General in early January.

The incident happened on Tuesday, Jan. 5, around 5:15 p.m. outside of the store located in Gatesville, North Carolina.

Deputies with Gates County Sheriff’s Office originally reported that a customer has returned to their car after buying something in the store when male “entered the passenger side and attempted to rob them at gunpoint.”

After the subject allegedly held the customer at gunpoint, he returned to his vehicle — described as a dark-colored Dodge Charger.

The Gates County Sheriff’s Office says Makendrick A. Smith, of Chowan County, was arrested in connection to the incident. In a Facebook post, GCSO says he was charged with armed robbery with a dangerous weapon.

One other person of interest was photographed in the incident.

Contact the Gates County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 357-0247 if you have any information regarding the incident.

