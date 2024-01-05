HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – An arrest has been made in connection with a robbery at the Rosie’s in Hampton last month.
On Dec. 11 at approximately 12:57 p.m., Hampton Communications was informed of a robbery at Rosie’s, located in the 1900 block of Power Plant Parkway.
Officials say a 59-year-old man was approached by the suspect, 67-year-old Albert Williams Jr., in the parking lot. After words were exchanged, Williams Jr. demanded money and physically assaulted the victim, police say.
The victim sustained non life-threatening injuries.
Williams Jr. was charged with one count of malicious wounding and one count of robbery in connection with this incident.
