HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – An arrest has been made in connection with a robbery at the Rosie’s in Hampton last month.

On Dec. 11 at approximately 12:57 p.m., Hampton Communications was informed of a robbery at Rosie’s, located in the 1900 block of Power Plant Parkway.

Officials say a 59-year-old man was approached by the suspect, 67-year-old Albert Williams Jr., in the parking lot. After words were exchanged, Williams Jr. demanded money and physically assaulted the victim, police say.

The victim sustained non life-threatening injuries.

Williams Jr. was charged with one count of malicious wounding and one count of robbery in connection with this incident.

Albert Williams Jr. (Courtesy: Hampton Police Department)