NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Officers say an arrest has been made in connection with a bomb threat at a Walmart on Saturday.

On Nov. 25 at 12:11 p.m., the City of Newport News 911 Center received multiple calls claiming that a bomb was placed inside the Walmart located at 6111 Jefferson Ave in Newport News.

The Newport News Fire and Police Departments responded to the scene. The store was temporarily evacuated so responders could search for the explosive. No devices were found at the scene and the store was returned to normal operations.

Officers were able to identify Antonio Hardee as the suspect and they took him into custody in the 100 block of 35th Street a couple hours after the theat. Hardee is charged with two felony counts of threats to bomb and one count of resisting arrest.