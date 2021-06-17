Arrest made after 17-year-old shot on Riviera Dr. in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A 21-year-old man is facing charges in connection with the shooting of a 17-year-old in Virginia Beach last month.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of Riviera Drive on May 25 just before 2 a.m. for the report of a shooting. They arrived to find the victim suffering from a non life-threatening injury. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The investigation revealed the suspect and victim got into an argument which escalated. The suspect retrieved a firearm and shot the teen victim.

Police arrested 21-year-old Joshua Jezmeek Jones on June 16 and charged him with felonious assault and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. He is being held in the Virginia Beach City Jail.