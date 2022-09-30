WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened Thursday night in the Williamsburg area.

It happened at a store in the 400 block of Merrimac Trail, just off the parkway.

The suspect, identified as a black male with shoulder-length dreadlocks and a small, thin mustache, pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded everything from the register, the sheriff’s office says. No injuries were reported.

It’s believed the suspect left in a silver hatchback or small SUV and turned right onto Merrimac Trail before heading toward Capital Landing Road.

There are no photos of the suspect at this time, but the sheriff’s office says he’s just over six feet tall and 130-160 pounds. He’s about 20 to 25 years old and was wearing all black, with white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (757) 890-4999 or the Crime Line at 1-888- LOCK-U-UP.