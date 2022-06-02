ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) – A suspect investigators consider ‘extremely dangerous’ is wanted for a recent armed robbery at a Dollar General store.

Deputies responded to the business in the 4000 block of Old Stage Highway around 9:45 p.m. on May 31. This is in the Rushmere community of Isle of Wight County.

A man displayed a gun during the robbery, according to the sheriff’s office, but there are no reports of injuries. The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

He is described as having long hair with braids, is about 6 feet tall and 150 pounds and was wearing black leather ‘wingtip’ or pointed dress shoes at the time of the crime.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Isle of Wight/Smithfield/Windsor Crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip a P3tips.com, select Isle of Wight County for tip submission.